Republic of Bulgaria President Rumen Radev, left, gifts the Presidential Badge of Honor to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, after a flight at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024. The medal was awarded for outstanding contributions to the strategic defense operation between Bulgaria and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight
