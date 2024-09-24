Republic of Bulgaria President Rumen Radev prepares for a flight in a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron, at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024. Together, NATO forces are more effective at upholding common values and preserving peace (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 08:07
|Photo ID:
|8660713
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-SH233-4650
|Resolution:
|1179x663
|Size:
|69.54 KB
|Location:
|3RD AIR BASE, BG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight
No keywords found.