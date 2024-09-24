31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Bulgaria President Rumen Radev prepares for a flight in a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron, at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024. Together, NATO forces are more effective at upholding common values and preserving peace (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)