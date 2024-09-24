31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bulgarian air force Brig. Gen. Nikolay Rusev, 3rd Air base commander climbs into a MiG-29 in preparation for a flight with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024. The flight aimed to preserve the mutual commitment, support and trust during evolving strategic challenges and dynamic operational commitments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)