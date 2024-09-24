31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Bulgaria President Rumen Radev, left, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, prepare for a flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024. Together, NATO forces are more effective at upholding common values and preserving peace (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard).