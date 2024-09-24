Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight [Image 10 of 10]

    31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight

    3RD AIR BASE, BULGARIA

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Bulgarian air force Brig. Gen. Nikolay Rusev, 3rd Air base commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, greet one another after a MiG-29 flight at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2024. As the F-16 presents new operations and procedures for the Bulgarian air force, the 31st Fighter Wing continues to assist in developing Bulgaria’s preparations and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    NATO
    F-16

