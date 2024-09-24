Bulgarian air force Brig. Gen. Nikolay Rusev, 3rd Air base commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, greet one another after a MiG-29 flight at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2024. As the F-16 presents new operations and procedures for the Bulgarian air force, the 31st Fighter Wing continues to assist in developing Bulgaria’s preparations and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 08:07
|Photo ID:
|8660719
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-SH233-6325
|Resolution:
|6327x4218
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|3RD AIR BASE, BG
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight
No keywords found.