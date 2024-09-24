31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, prepares for a flight in a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron, with Republic of Bulgaria President Rumen Radev at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024. The Air Force works with the joint force, Allies and partners to develop and employ effectively integrated capabilities through exercises, technology and maximum connectivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)