31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, prepares for an interview with a Bulgarian media outlet at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024. As the F-16 presents new operations and procedures for the Bulgarian air force, the 31st Fighter Wing continues to assist in developing Bulgaria’s preparations and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)