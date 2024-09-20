DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 25th Infrantry Division Band play music during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring POW and MIA service members. (U.S. Army photo by Tyrae Straw)