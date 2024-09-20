Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 25 of 25]

    DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tyrae Straw 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Members of the 25th Infrantry Division Band play music during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring POW and MIA service members. (U.S. Army photo by Tyrae Straw)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 22:41
    Photo ID: 8655233
    VIRIN: 240920-A-ST398-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    25th Infantry Division Band
    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    POW/MIA Day
    DPAA
    2024
    National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

