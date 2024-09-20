Members of the 25th Infrantry Division Band play music during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring POW and MIA service members. (U.S. Army photo by Tyrae Straw)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 22:41
|Photo ID:
|8655233
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-ST398-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 25 of 25], by SGT Tyrae Straw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day
No keywords found.