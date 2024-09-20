DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members with the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Firing Team prepare to perform a rifle salute during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lesley Cisneros)