DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Photo By Sgt. Tyrae Straw | Members of the 25th Infrantry Division Band play music during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring POW and MIA service members. (U.S. Army photo by Tyrae Straw)

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency hosted a National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024.



POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday of September throughout the U.S. and around the world. DPAA welcomed the public and service members to commemorate American service members who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing and unaccounted-for.



Fern Sumpter Winbush, the DPAA principal deputy director, spoke on the importance of DPAA’s mission and commitment to the families of the unaccounted-for service members.



“We come together on this day annually to honor them, to remember them, give life to their stories and to renew our commitment to never stop searching,” said Sumpter Winbush. “We will continue to honor the fallen, tell their stories and provide hope to the families who still wait.”



The ceremony began with the playing of the U.S. National Anthem, the Hawaii state anthem, and the posting of colors.



U.S. Army Capt. Ryan MacCormack, DPAA’s Outreach and Communications public affairs director of operations and master of ceremonies, recited the State of Hawaii proclamation signed by Josh Green, Governor of Hawaii, honoring POW/MIA Recognition Day, which read in part, “… Service members who suffered in enemy captivity and those still missing from the nation’s wars deserve our deepest respect for their honor, valor. And tested heroism.”



DPAA personnel also read the names of 132 service members who have been recovered, identified, and returned to their loved ones since the last National POW/MIA Recognition Day.



The ceremony featured Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Sharon Bannister, keynote speaker and daughter of accounted-for U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen Rusch.



During the Vietnam War, Rusch, was the weapons system officer onboard an F-4E Phantom II, on an armed reconnaissance mission over Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The Phantom crashed during the mission, killing Rusch. His remains could not be recovered at the time of his loss. In 2007, DPAA identified Rusch.



“No words can explain the years to follow because the uncertainty was always there,” said Bannister, describing when she found out her father was declared Missing in Action. “Thirty-five years after the day that changed my life forever, I was able to get answers thanks to the dedicated professionals at DPAA.”



The American Battle Monuments Commission also hosted a rosette ceremony for more than 940 U.S. service members who were declared missing during the Vietnam War and have since been recovered and accounted for.



As part of the event at the NMCP, Charles Djou, ABMC secretary, called forward five Gold Star Families to place a bronze rosette next to their loved one’s name as a symbol of their family member’s recovery and identification.



“I am grateful to have participated in placing a rosette beside my dad’s name during [a previous] ceremony to signify that he is no longer missing,” said Bannister. “My words to each of you are to never give up hope. So much is said about our great nation who never gives up the mission of bringing our fallen home. Let them never be forgotten.”



Representatives from military organizations, veterans service organizations, and foreign consulates laid wreaths and rendered a salute to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the POW/MIA during the ceremony. The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and the retiring of the colors.



“Through this ceremony, we honor their sacrifices and the families who were left behind,” said Sumpter Winbush. “We must continue to remember that our mission is not only about recovery, but also about keeping a sacred promise. A promise that no matter how much time has passed, we will never forget.”



For more information about DPAA ‘s effort to recover POW/MIA’s, please visit https://www.dpaa.mil/