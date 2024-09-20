U.S. service members and guests lay wreaths in honor of the missing during a ceremony for the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. This day was first established in 1979 through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, in observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war (POW) and to remind the nation of those who are still missing in action (MIA). (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lesley Cisneros)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 22:41
|Photo ID:
|8655228
|VIRIN:
|240920-M-UV888-1045
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 25 of 25], by Sgt Lesley Cisneros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day
No keywords found.