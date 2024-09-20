DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members, families, veterans and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) personnel attend the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the DPAA at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Tyrae Straw)