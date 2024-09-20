Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 13 of 25]

    DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Lesley Cisneros 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Fern Sumpter Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) principal deputy director, gives remarks during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024.Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lesley Cisneros)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Location: HAWAII, US
    DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day

    25th Infantry Division Band
    POW/MIA Day
    DPAA
    2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    National Memorial Cementary of the Pacific

