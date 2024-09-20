DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Fern Sumpter Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) principal deputy director, U.S. Army Capt. Brett Harris, assigned to Expeditionary support DPAA, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Anthony Worsley, DPAA senior enlisted advisor lay wreaths in honor of the missing during a ceremony for the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lesley Cisneros)