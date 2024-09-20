DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 25th Infrantry Division Band play the national anthem during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. This day was first established in 1979 through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, in observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war (POW) and to remind the nation of those who are still missing in action (MIA). (U.S. Army photo by Tyrae Straw)