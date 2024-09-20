DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members and guests lay wreaths in honor of the missing during a ceremony for the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring POW and MIA service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lesley Cisneros)