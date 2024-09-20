DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colleen Ijuin, sister of U.S. Navy Lt. Ralph E. Foulks, places a rosette next to where her brother’s name is engraved at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lesley Cisneros)