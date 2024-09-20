Karoni Forrester, daughter of U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ronald W. Forrester, places a rosette next to her father’s name during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commerorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by Tyrae Straw)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 22:41
|Photo ID:
|8655232
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-ST398-1003
|Resolution:
|5929x4480
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA hosts the 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 25 of 25], by SGT Tyrae Straw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
