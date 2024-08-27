Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

    SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Levi Cole, 147th Medical Group clinical psychologist, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Alba Figueroa, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron health services administrator, speak at a mental health symposium in the legislative assembly building at San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 29, 2024. Figueroa translated for Cole as they explained the benefits of a new model of mental healthcare to more than 50 symposium participants from across El Salvador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 10:00
    Photo ID: 8628221
    VIRIN: 240829-F-ZJ473-1001
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: SAN SALVADOR, SV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    healthcare
    community
    medic
    outreach
    AMISTAD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download