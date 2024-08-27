U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Levi Cole, 147th Medical Group clinical psychologist, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Alba Figueroa, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron health services administrator, speak at a mental health symposium in the legislative assembly building at San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 29, 2024. Figueroa translated for Cole as they explained the benefits of a new model of mental healthcare to more than 50 symposium participants from across El Salvador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
