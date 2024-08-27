US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Levi Cole, 147th Medical Group clinical psychologist, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Alba Figueroa, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron health services administrator, speak at a mental health symposium in the legislative assembly building at San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 29, 2024. Figueroa translated for Cole as they explained the benefits of a new model of mental healthcare to more than 50 symposium participants from across El Salvador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)