US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

U.S. Air Force Maj. June Yi, 302nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron nurse practitioner, fills a prescription for a patient at an outreach clinic in Chalatenango, El Salvador, Aug. 28, 2024. U.S. and El Salvadoran healthcare specialists used a local school as an area to care for walk-in patients as part of the AMISTAD 24 campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)