Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign [Image 3 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

    COJUTEPEQUE, EL SALVADOR

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 302nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron pose with two healthcare workers at Our Lady of Fatima National Hospital in Cojutepeque, El Salvador, Aug. 27, 2024. The team worked together in the emergency department addressing the concerns of walk-in patients during the AMISTAD 24 campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 10:00
    Photo ID: 8628211
    VIRIN: 240827-F-ZJ473-2002
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 10.08 MB
    Location: COJUTEPEQUE, SV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    healthcare
    community
    medic
    outreach
    AMISTAD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download