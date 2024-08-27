US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 302nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron pose with two healthcare workers at Our Lady of Fatima National Hospital in Cojutepeque, El Salvador, Aug. 27, 2024. The team worked together in the emergency department addressing the concerns of walk-in patients during the AMISTAD 24 campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)