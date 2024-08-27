US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members prepare to deliver supplies to healthcare workers at Our Lady of Fatima National Hospital in Cojutepeque, El Salvador, Aug. 27, 2024. The supplies were delivered in support of the AMISTAD campaign promoting the health and well-being of citizens in Central America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)