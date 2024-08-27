US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arianna Novick, 302nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron medical technician, prepares to sever the umbilical cord of a newborn baby at Our Lady of Fatima National Hospital, Cojutepeque, Aug. 27, 2024. U.S. service members provided support to teams throughout the hospital as part of the AMISTAD 24 campaign promoting the health and well-being of citizens in Central America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)