U.S. Air Force Capt. Morgan Bagingito, 60th Medical Group family medicine resident, observes a C-section procedure at Our Lady of Fatima National Hospital in Cojutepeque, El Salvador, Aug. 27, 2024. U.S. service members provided support to teams throughout the hospital as part of the AMISTAD 24 campaign promoting the health and well-being of citizens in Central America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 10:00
|Photo ID:
|8628214
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-ZJ473-1003
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|11.08 MB
|Location:
|COJUTEPEQUE, SV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
No keywords found.