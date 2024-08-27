US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Morgan Bagingito, 60th Medical Group family medicine resident, observes a C-section procedure at Our Lady of Fatima National Hospital in Cojutepeque, El Salvador, Aug. 27, 2024. U.S. service members provided support to teams throughout the hospital as part of the AMISTAD 24 campaign promoting the health and well-being of citizens in Central America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)