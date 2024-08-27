US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members and El Salvadoran healthcare professionals pose for a group photo in front of the legislative assembly building in San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 29, 2024. The group participated in a mental health symposium explaining the benefits of a new model of mental healthcare to more than 50 participants from across El Salvador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)