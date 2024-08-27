Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign [Image 14 of 14]

    US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

    SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. service members and El Salvadoran healthcare professionals pose for a group photo in front of the legislative assembly building in San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 29, 2024. The group participated in a mental health symposium explaining the benefits of a new model of mental healthcare to more than 50 participants from across El Salvador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

