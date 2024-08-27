US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Parsons, 60th Medical Group family medicine resident, assists an El Salvadoran surgeon during a procedure to excise an excess growth of skin cells inside a patient’s back at Our Lady Fatima National Hospital, Cojutepeque, Aug. 27, 2024. U.S. service members provided support to teams throughout the hospital as part of the AMISTAD 24 campaign promoting the health and well-being of citizens in Central America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)