US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen pose with an El Salvadoran healthcare worker in front of a celebratory lactation week decoration table at Our Lady of Fatima National Hospital, Cojutepeque, Aug. 27, 2024. The week intended to highlight the benefits of breast-feeding for infants and decorations were spread throughout the hospital maternity ward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)