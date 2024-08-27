U.S. Air Force Airmen pose with an El Salvadoran healthcare worker in front of a celebratory lactation week decoration table at Our Lady of Fatima National Hospital, Cojutepeque, Aug. 27, 2024. The week intended to highlight the benefits of breast-feeding for infants and decorations were spread throughout the hospital maternity ward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 10:00
|Photo ID:
|8628213
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-ZJ473-1007
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|COJUTEPEQUE, SV
This work, US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign
