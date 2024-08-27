US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kalpana Narayanan Nair, 302nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron mental health nurse practitioner, speaks to an El Salvadoran healthcare professional after a mental health symposium in the legislative assembly building at San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 29, 2024. Nair, with the help of an El Salvadoran translator, explained the benefits of a new model of mental healthcare to more than 50 participants from across El Salvador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)