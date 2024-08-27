US service members provide medical care for El Salvadoran citizens in AMISTAD campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mercedes Lopez, director of the Centro Escolar Gertrudis Lopez Cruz, receives a vaccine during a community outreach event in Chalatenango, El Salvador, Aug. 28, 2024. Lopez allowed the team to use the school as an area to care for walk-in patients during part of the AMISTAD 24 campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)