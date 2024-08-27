Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christian Patterson, an instructor, with Jungle Warfare Training Center, demonstrates making a fire during a Jungle Religious Ministry Course at JWTC on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. Patterson is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)