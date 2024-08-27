Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members respond to a simulated ambush during a Jungle Religious Ministry Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)