Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Flournoy Phelps, deputy chaplain with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, briefs chaplains and religious programs specialists on ambush techniques during a Jungle Religious Ministry Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. Phelps is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)