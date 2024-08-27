Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Joseph Pinzl, a battalion chaplain, with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, builds a shelter during a Jungle Religious Ministry Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. Pinzl is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)