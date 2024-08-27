Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course [Image 19 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christian Patterson, an instructor, with Jungle Warfare Training Center, demonstrates making a fire during a Jungle Religious Ministry Course at JWTC on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. Patterson is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 02:43
    Photo ID: 8626258
    VIRIN: 240826-M-HU167-1323
    Resolution: 4921x3281
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Religious Program Specialist
    Readiness
    Chaplain
    Jungle Warfare
    JREL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download