Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Tanner Oman, a Jungle Religious Ministry course chief, with Jungle Warfare Training Center, gives chaplains and religious programs specialists a survival class during a JREL Course at JWTC on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. Oman is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)