Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course

U.S. Navy Lt. Scott Paxman, a battalion chaplain, with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, receives a survival class during a Jungle Religious Ministry Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. Paxman is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)