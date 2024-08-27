Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Mulholland, an instructor, with Jungle Warfare Training Center, briefs chaplains and religious programs specialists on ambush techniques during a Jungle Religious Ministry Course at JWTC on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. Mulholland is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)