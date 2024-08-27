Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course [Image 1 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Konrad Seifer, a religious programs specialist, with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, loads a magazine with 5.56mm blanks during a Jungle Religious Ministry Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. Seifer is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 02:43
    Photo ID: 8626240
    VIRIN: 240826-M-HU167-1007
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course
    Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Religious Program Specialist
    Readiness
    Chaplain
    Jungle Warfare
    JREL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download