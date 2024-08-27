Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jasmin Luck, left, a unit chaplain, and Senior Airman Joshua Knight, right, a religious affairs airman, both with 1st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, patrol during a Jungle Religious Ministry Course at JWTC on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. Luck is a native of Arizona and Knight is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)