U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christian Patterson, an instructor, with Jungle Warfare Training Center, demonstrates making a fire during a Jungle Religious Ministry Course at JWTC on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. Patterson is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 02:43
|Photo ID:
|8626259
|VIRIN:
|240826-M-HU167-1338
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Warfare Training Center hosts Jungle Religious Ministry Course [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.