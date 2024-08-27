Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, plays softball during a Chiefs vs. Eagles softball game at the second annual 86th AW Sports Day, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The game was the final event for the wing sports day, where Team Ramstein members built camaraderie through a series of friendly competitions throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 04:57
    Photo ID: 8622569
    VIRIN: 240829-F-ER993-1273
    Resolution: 6481x4597
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day
    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download