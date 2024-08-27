All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, plays softball during a Chiefs vs. Eagles softball game at the second annual 86th AW Sports Day, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The game was the final event for the wing sports day, where Team Ramstein members built camaraderie through a series of friendly competitions throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)