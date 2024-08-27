All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Group stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during the second annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day opening ceremony, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Units all across the 86th AW gathered for friendly competition in several sporting events throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oiler)