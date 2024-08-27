Shalyn Strait, Team Ramstein member, sings the U.S. national anthem during the second annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day opening ceremony, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Sports day gave the opportunity for the 86th AW to build morale while engaging in friendly competition by playing various sports and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 04:57
|Photo ID:
|8622564
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-ER993-1018
|Resolution:
|6908x4572
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Tabatha Chapman