All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the second annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day play tug-of-war, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Sports day is an annual event allowing Airmen the opportunity to build morale while engaging in friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oiler)