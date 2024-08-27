Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day [Image 12 of 13]

    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen take a group photo after a Chiefs vs. Eagles softball game during the second annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The game was the final event for the wing sports day, where Team Ramstein members built camaraderie through a series of friendly competitions throughout the day.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 04:57
    Photo ID: 8622568
    VIRIN: 240829-F-ER993-1393
    Resolution: 5964x4018
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    fit to fight
    86 AW
    Sports & Fitness

