All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day

U.S. Air Force Airmen take a group photo after a Chiefs vs. Eagles softball game during the second annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The game was the final event for the wing sports day, where Team Ramstein members built camaraderie through a series of friendly competitions throughout the day.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)