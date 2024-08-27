All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. James Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, is dunked by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaias Aguilar de la Cruz, 86th Communications Squadron client technician, during the second annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Sports day is an annual event that gives 86th AW members the opportunity to build morale while engaging in friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)