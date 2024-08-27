Participants of the second annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day play volleyball, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The day included various activities and sports such as flag football, volleyball, basketball and ultimate frisbee which gave 86th AW Airmen the opportunity to take part in friendly competitions and morale building exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 04:57
|Photo ID:
|8622567
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-ER993-1077
|Resolution:
|4365x6541
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.