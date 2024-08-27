U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, runs to first base during a Chiefs vs. Eagles softball game during the second annual 86th AW Sports Day, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Sports day is an annual event allowing Team Ramstein the opportunity to build morale while engaging in friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 04:57
|Photo ID:
|8622560
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-RT830-1095
|Resolution:
|5252x3494
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.