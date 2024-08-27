All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, runs to first base during a Chiefs vs. Eagles softball game during the second annual 86th AW Sports Day, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Sports day is an annual event allowing Team Ramstein the opportunity to build morale while engaging in friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oiler)