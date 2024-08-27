Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day [Image 5 of 13]

    All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Participants of the second annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day play flag football, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Units all across the 86th AW competed with one another in various sports such as basketball, kickball, ultimate frisbee and flag football to build morale through friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

