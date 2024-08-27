All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Trophies are displayed during the second annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Units all across the 86th AW competed with one another in various sports such as basketball, kickball, ultimate frisbee and flag football to build morale through friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)