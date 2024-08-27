Trophies are displayed during the second annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Units all across the 86th AW competed with one another in various sports such as basketball, kickball, ultimate frisbee and flag football to build morale through friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 04:57
|Photo ID:
|8622565
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-ER993-1234
|Resolution:
|4872x7300
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.